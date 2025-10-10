Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 121,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 153,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Azitra from $13.32 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Azitra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTR

Azitra Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Azitra

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.88% of Azitra worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azitra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azitra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.