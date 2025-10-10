Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

