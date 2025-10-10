Optas LLC Has $241,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 468.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $266.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.