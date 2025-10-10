Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,733 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $124.68 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

