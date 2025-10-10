Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

