Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 3,376 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

