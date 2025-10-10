Mary Powell Sells 11,699 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 11,699 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $226,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 876,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,250.60. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Mary Powell sold 3,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $53,194.06.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mary Powell sold 1,809 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $28,509.84.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 6.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Sunrun by 12.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 268,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

