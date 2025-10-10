The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Insider John Carey Purchases 25,000 Shares

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) insider John Carey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 per share, with a total value of £6,000.

LON:TMG opened at GBX 23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.29 million, a PE ratio of -839.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.37. The Mission Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 and a 12-month high of GBX 33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mission Group plc will post 6.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 target price on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

