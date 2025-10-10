The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Insider John Carey Purchases 25,000 Shares

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) insider John Carey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 per share, with a total value of £6,000.
The Mission Group Stock Performance
LON:TMG opened at GBX 23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.29 million, a PE ratio of -839.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.37. The Mission Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17 and a 12-month high of GBX 33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.
The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Mission Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mission Group plc will post 6.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMG
The Mission Group Company Profile
MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Mission Group
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.