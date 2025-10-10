Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Hold (C+)” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.89.

ADUS stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

