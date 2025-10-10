Paula Green Sells 9,724 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paula Green sold 295 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $8,130.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Paula Green sold 892 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $22,977.92.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,472,000 after purchasing an additional 158,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,732 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

