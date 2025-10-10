Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C+) Rating for American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC)

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Coastal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ ACIC opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. American Coastal Insurance has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37.

American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. American Coastal Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Coastal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Coastal Insurance by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in American Coastal Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

