Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D+) Rating for Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell (d+)" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday

Aimei Health Technology Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AFJK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Aimei Health Technology has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

About Aimei Health Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 425,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 63.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter worth $133,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $110,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

