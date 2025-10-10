Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D+) Rating for Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2025

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AFJK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Aimei Health Technology has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 23.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 425,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Aimei Health Technology by 63.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter worth $133,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the second quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter worth $110,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aimei Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.