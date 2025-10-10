Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D+) Rating for Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Aimei Health Technology Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ AFJK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Aimei Health Technology has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.
Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology
About Aimei Health Technology
Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aimei Health Technology
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Receive News & Ratings for Aimei Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimei Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.