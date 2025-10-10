Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 905 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $117.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James Financial lowered Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

