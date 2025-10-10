Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Dollar General by 93.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $378,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 48.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 23.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6%

DG opened at $98.72 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.