Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after buying an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 701,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $28,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OXY opened at $44.50 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

