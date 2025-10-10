Iowa State Bank Buys 83 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $346.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $635.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.35 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
