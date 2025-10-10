Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $167.10 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

