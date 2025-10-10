Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 75.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE RCL opened at $306.80 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.