Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 43,936 Shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 451.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOPT opened at $30.79 on Friday. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

