Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,050,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.3%

SLV stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

