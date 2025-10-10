Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

