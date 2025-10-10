Eagle Strategies LLC Has $269,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $60.05.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.