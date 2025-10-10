Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $62.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

