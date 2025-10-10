Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,522.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $474.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $475.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.