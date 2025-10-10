Head-To-Head Contrast: SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SemiLEDS and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDS 1 0 0 0 1.00 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given TranSwitch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TranSwitch is more favorable than SemiLEDS.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

SemiLEDS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of 19.88, indicating that its stock price is 1,888% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SemiLEDS and TranSwitch”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDS $5.18 million 3.86 -$2.04 million ($0.08) -30.38 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemiLEDS.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDS and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDS -1.59% -17.38% -2.92% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of SemiLEDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of SemiLEDS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TranSwitch beats SemiLEDS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDS

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

