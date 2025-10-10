Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Trading Down 1.7%

CCL stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

