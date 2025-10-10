Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Holdings Cut by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8%

VOE opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

