First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.