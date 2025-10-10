Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 36.0%

DISV stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

