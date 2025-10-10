Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.34. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

