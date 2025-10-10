Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.9167.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 2.05. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,356,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 810,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 664,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 338,746 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 323,656 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.