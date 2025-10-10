Financial Comparison: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -34.03% 1.10% 0.43% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Hain Celestial Group and Premier Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 2 10 1 0 1.92 Premier Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 134.29%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Premier Foods.

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Premier Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.56 billion 0.08 -$530.84 million ($5.92) -0.24 Premier Foods $1.45 billion 1.53 $159.36 million N/A N/A

Premier Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Premier Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

