Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.25) on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $32,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.27. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 17,828.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

