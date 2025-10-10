Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $472.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.
Shares of WSO opened at $380.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.29. Watsco has a 1 year low of $378.35 and a 1 year high of $571.41.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
