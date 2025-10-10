Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $905,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

