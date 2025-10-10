AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Earns Sell (D) Rating from Weiss Ratings

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFCG

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 330,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,587,910.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,665,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,371.50. The trade was a 7.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Neville purchased 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $55,002.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 209,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,841.56. This trade represents a 6.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,030,683 shares of company stock worth $4,590,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.