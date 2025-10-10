Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Aclarion Trading Down 4.7%
NASDAQ:ACON opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Aclarion has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $3,499.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 11,238.59% and a negative return on equity of 83.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclarion will post -263.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aclarion
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
