AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Earns “Sell (D+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,937.85. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

