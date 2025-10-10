Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. $STEW

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SRH Total Return Fund were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 38.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $17.99 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

