Eagle Strategies LLC Has $499,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.37 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

