Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 75,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $306.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.