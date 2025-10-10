Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $351,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 37.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.3%

AMAT stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

