Eagle Strategies LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

