Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Price

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

BRO opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

