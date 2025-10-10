NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of DMXF stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $687.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
