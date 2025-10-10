FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.