Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

SPTI stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

