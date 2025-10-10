10,082 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,660.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.64 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

