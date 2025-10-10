Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.