First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $49.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.